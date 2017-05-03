Rangers get big-time lift from gritty...

Rangers get big-time lift from gritty veteran's return to lineup

20 hrs ago

As there was a lineup change that turned the tide of the first round, so Rangers coach Alain Vigneault hoped it would work again in the second round. Vigneault inserted rugged winger Tanner Glass into the lineup for his team's dominant 4-1 win over the Senators in Game 3 of their second-round series on Tuesday night at the Garden.

