Rangers get big-time lift from gritty veteran's return to lineup
As there was a lineup change that turned the tide of the first round, so Rangers coach Alain Vigneault hoped it would work again in the second round. Vigneault inserted rugged winger Tanner Glass into the lineup for his team's dominant 4-1 win over the Senators in Game 3 of their second-round series on Tuesday night at the Garden.
