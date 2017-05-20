Rangers Fire Ken Gernander As Wolf Pack Coach; Chris Drury Installed As GM
The New York Rangers, parent club of the Hartford Wolf Pack, announced on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, that longtime coach Ken Gernander was out and Connecticut's own Chris Drury was being installed as the GM in Hartford. The New York Rangers, parent club of the Hartford Wolf Pack, announced on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, that longtime coach Ken Gernander was out and Connecticut's own Chris Drury was being installed as the GM in Hartford.
