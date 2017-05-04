Rangers even series with Senators at 2-2

Rangers even series with Senators at 2-2

Read more: SFGate

Oscar Lindberg scored two goals, Henrik Lundqvist made 22 saves and the host New York Rangers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Thursday to tie the Eastern Conference semifinal series at two games apiece. Kyle Turris scored for Ottawa, and Craig Anderson made 17 saves before being replaced by Mike Condon for the third.

