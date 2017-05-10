Rangers demise started at the top

Rangers demise started at the top

18 hrs ago Read more: Blueshirt Banter

There was a time when going from a first round exit to a second round one was considered a success. There was a time when Henrik Lundqvist wasn't getting older, when change actually happened, when the organization seemed poised for imminent greatness, and when there was anticipation for an offseason to fix what needed fixing in order to move on.

