Rangers coach loudly shrugs at threat of Senators goon

10 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

The Ottawa tough guy played just 2:26 in his postseason debut Saturday afternoon, his team winning 5-4 in overtime . Neil's five shifts did not go unnoticed as he tried to fight Tanner Glass early in the first period and then jumped Glass early in the second before being stapled to the bench once he was allowed out of the penalty box.

