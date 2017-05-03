Rangers' Brendan Smith, key deadline ...

Rangers' Brendan Smith, key deadline pickup, thriving in playoffs

19 hrs ago

The way things have turned out, perhaps the Rangers are better off with Brendan Smith instead of Kevin Shattenkirk, the apple of contenders' eyes at the trade deadline. And that is not a slight against Shattenkirk, rather a recognition that Smith in these playoffs has been everything the Rangers hoped, a sharp blue-liner with plenty of bite, and some bark to go along with it.

