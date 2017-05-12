Rangers biggest deadline acquisition not ruling out return

Brendan Smith said he had "a blast" being a Ranger for just over two months, and the 28-year-old defenseman, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent come July 1, made it clear he would like to return if the circumstances are right. "Absolutely," Smith said on breakup day Thursday in Tarrytown, when asked if he wanted to come back.

