PPP After Dark: Anyone but the Ottawa Senators

Could you imagine anything worse than those whining Senators fans yapping at us about winning the Prince of Wales trophy? Because you know Senators fans would totally go nuts about something like that, which us real hockey fans don't care about. Look, I'm not at all a Rags fan, outside of occasional Chris Kreider shipping, but, please, win it tonight, Rangers ! PLEASE! Canada has endured embarrassments by Ottawa Senators before, like the existence of Mike Duffy and Pamela Wallin in the red chamber, but nothing would be a bigger embarrassment than advancement of the Ottawa Senators to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Final, not even the Charlottetown Accord! The Marlies are back in action tonight at Ricoh Coliseum.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.