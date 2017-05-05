One gritty Ranger emphatically enforces Vigneault's message

It was the turn of Tanner Glass, by serendipitous coincidence, to read out the starting lineup to his teammates before the Rangers would take the Garden ice for Thursday's Game 4 of the conference semifinals against the Senators. "I went 'At center, Step [Derek Stepan], on left wing, myself' and the guys all went 'Ooooh,'" No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.