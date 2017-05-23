There are on the Blueshirt Banter story from 9 hrs ago, titled No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Mark This Summer. In it, Blueshirt Banter reports that:

Over the next few days Alain Vigneault and General Manager Jeff Gorton will meet to discuss what they expect to happen this offseason. This should be the beginning of the end of the old regime.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Blueshirt Banter.