New York Rangers: If Fast is drafted, his replacement could be in-house
Jesper Fast will be a top option for the Las Vegas Golden Knights come June 21st. While losing him would be a hit to the New York Rangers forward group, his replacement could very well be in Hartford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blue Line Station.
