MacArthur says he's good to go in Game 3 against Rangers

14 hrs ago Read more: Ottawa Citizen

After leaving the club's 6-5 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 2 at the Canadian Tire Centre early, MacArthur was back on the ice Monday morning for the club's skate and he expects to play in Game 3 Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Players don't normally talk about injuries during the post-season, but MacArthur, who missed the better part of two years with post-concussion syndrome, told reporters after the 45-minute skate on Broadway he had a pinched nerve in his neck, he needed an adjustment from the club's training staff and will play.

