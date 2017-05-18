Lundqvist and Lindberg face Finland i...

Lundqvist and Lindberg face Finland in Semifinals

Finland is the only thing that stands between two New York Rangers and a gold medal game at the 2017 World Championships. Oscar Lindberg and Henrik Lundqvist joined Team Sweden after the Rangers were eliminated from the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

