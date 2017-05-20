Lindberg and another early exit make Rangers staple expendable

Regarding the Rangers, as the hockey department convenes at Glen Sather's La Quinta Western White House this week for its offseason congress: Only one team in NHL history other than the 2012-15 Blueshirts won as many as eight playoff rounds over four years and failed to win the Stanley Cup. The Bruins of 1988-91 won nine series while the overlapping B's of 1989-92 won eight and came away with Cups entirely empty.

