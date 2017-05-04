Jeff Jacobs: Glass Brings Rangers Urgency, Physical Touch

Tanner Glass of the New York Rangers is escorted off the ice following a third period fight against Kyle Turris of the Ottawa Senators in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 4, 2017 in New York City. Tanner Glass of the New York Rangers is escorted off the ice following a third period fight against Kyle Turris of the Ottawa Senators in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 4, 2017 in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.