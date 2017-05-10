Goalie Lundqvist joining Sweden after Rangers elimination

" Veteran goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is joining Sweden at the ice hockey world championships following the New York Rangers' recent elimination from the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Ottawa Senators beat the Rangers 4-2 in Game 6 of their second-round series Tuesday, meaning that the 35-year-old Lundqvist is free to join the national team in Cologne " the German city co-hosting the world championships with Paris.

