Goalie Lundqvist joining Sweden after...

Goalie Lundqvist joining Sweden after Rangers elimination

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Veteran goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is joining Sweden at the ice hockey world championships following the New York Rangers' recent elimination from the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Ottawa Senators beat the Rangers 4-2 in Game 6 of their second-round series Tuesday, meaning that the 35-year-old Lundqvist is free to join the national team in Cologne " the German city co-hosting the world championships with Paris.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
News Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15) Feb '15 the post 1
New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14) Dec '14 nyrhockeychic 1
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,309 • Total comments across all topics: 280,980,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC