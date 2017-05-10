Goalie Lundqvist joining Sweden after Rangers elimination
" Veteran goaltender Henrik Lundqvist is joining Sweden at the ice hockey world championships following the New York Rangers' recent elimination from the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Ottawa Senators beat the Rangers 4-2 in Game 6 of their second-round series Tuesday, meaning that the 35-year-old Lundqvist is free to join the national team in Cologne " the German city co-hosting the world championships with Paris.
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
