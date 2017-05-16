Erik Karlsson leaves Game 4 injured a...

Erik Karlsson leaves Game 4 injured after collisions with Rangers players

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

In the first two games, which were both won by Pittsburgh, the story was Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who has seemingly enjoyed a career renaissance after unexpectedly getting the net this postseason after a Matt Murray injury. Several of his teammates praised Glass and linemates Oscar Lindberg and J.T. Miller for stepping up and delivering key hits early in the previous game, perhaps softening the Senators up for the four-line wave which was to come the rest of the night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
News Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15) Feb '15 the post 1
New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14) Dec '14 nyrhockeychic 1
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,287 • Total comments across all topics: 281,086,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC