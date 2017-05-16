Erik Karlsson leaves Game 4 injured after collisions with Rangers players

In the first two games, which were both won by Pittsburgh, the story was Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, who has seemingly enjoyed a career renaissance after unexpectedly getting the net this postseason after a Matt Murray injury. Several of his teammates praised Glass and linemates Oscar Lindberg and J.T. Miller for stepping up and delivering key hits early in the previous game, perhaps softening the Senators up for the four-line wave which was to come the rest of the night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.