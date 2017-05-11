Does Derek Stepan still fit into the ...

Does Derek Stepan still fit into the Rangers future?

19 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

The Blueshirts' alternate captain and de facto top center did not mince words when evaluating his own postseason, a harsh evaluation after his team's season ended with a 4-2 loss to the Senators in Game 6 of the second round Tuesday night at the Garden. "Individually, I'm disappointed and ashamed and flat-out embarrassed," Stepan said.

