Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy cheer on ...

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy cheer on New York Rangers

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

From the Gala to the game! Smiling Claire Danes cuts a relaxed figure as she cheers on New York Rangers with husband Hugh Dancy But the following day Claire Danes sported a more relaxed demeanour as she headed to the Ottawa Senators vs New York Rangers game in the Big Apple. The 38-year-old actress got into the spirit of things with a Rangers hat, while her hunky husband Hugh Dancy, 41, took things one step further by wearing the team's shirt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
News Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15) Feb '15 the post 1
New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14) Dec '14 nyrhockeychic 1
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,062 • Total comments across all topics: 280,742,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC