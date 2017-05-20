A look at former Rangers draft picks

Sunday May 28

Since the 2006 Draft the Rangers have drafted 68 prospects and 22 of those players have appeared in an NHL game. Of that group of 22 players, 14 have played in 40 or more games and of those 14 only six are still Blueshirts: J.T. Miller, Pavel Buchnevich, Brady Skjei, Jesper Fast, Derek Stepan and Chris Kreider.

