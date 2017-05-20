2017 NHL Expansion Draft: Bribing Vegas Will Not Be Easy

This is expected to be a summer full of change for the New York Rangers , but before any of that can happen, the team needs to go through the expansion draft -- where Las Vegas will be able to take an unprotected player from the Rangers with nothing being exchanged back to Broadway. Every NHL team will lose a single player, and every team has their own list they're wrestling with to try and soften the blow as much as possible.

