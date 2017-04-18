Zibanejad's OT goal lifts Rangers pas...

Zibanejad's OT goal lifts Rangers past Canadiens 3-2

41 min ago

Mika Zibanejad scored at 14:22 of overtime to give the New York Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series. Chris Kreider's shot on a rush went off Alexei Emelin's stick right to Zibanejad for a shot into an open side.

