Zibanejad reflects on early playoff experiences vs. Canadiens

Mika Zibanejad's first playoff game as a Ranger will be against the same team he faced, the Canadiens, in his first-ever playoff game with the Senators, whom he'll play against for the first time Saturday afternoon in the Rangers' penultimate regular-season game. Zibanejad, whom the Rangers acquired from Ottawa over the summer for Derick Brassard, was 20 years old when he made his NHL postseason debut in Montreal on May 2, 2013, earning two assists in Ottawa's 4-2 Game 1 victory before the Senators took the series in five.

