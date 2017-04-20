Zibanejad reflects on early playoff experiences vs. Canadiens
Mika Zibanejad's first playoff game as a Ranger will be against the same team he faced, the Canadiens, in his first-ever playoff game with the Senators, whom he'll play against for the first time Saturday afternoon in the Rangers' penultimate regular-season game. Zibanejad, whom the Rangers acquired from Ottawa over the summer for Derick Brassard, was 20 years old when he made his NHL postseason debut in Montreal on May 2, 2013, earning two assists in Ottawa's 4-2 Game 1 victory before the Senators took the series in five.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC