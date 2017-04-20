Wolf Pack Goalie Helberg Wants To Sta...

Wolf Pack Goalie Helberg Wants To Stay With Rangers, Says He Must Improve

Magnus Hellberg turned 26 years old this week and that's much too young for a professional hockey player to give up on their goal of playing regularly in the NHL . "This is my fifth professional season and I wouldn't have come overseas [from Sweden] if I didn't believe I could play in the NHL," Hellberg said.

