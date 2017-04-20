Video: Shaw and Smith drop the gloves...

Video: Shaw and Smith drop the gloves, tempers flare between Habs, Rangers

Read more: MSNBC

With the series tied 2-2 and Game 5 in Montreal on Thursday, tempers were short in the opening 20 minutes. A massive scrum started in front of Henrik Lundqvist , leading to Andrew Shaw and Brendan Smith dropping the gloves in a spirited fight inside the Rangers' zone.

