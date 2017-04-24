The Morning Narrative: Depleted Pens, Pittsburgh Presence and Predictions
First off, Norris-level workhorse defenseman Kris Letang is out for the series , as you know. Next up, goaltender Matt Murray, who stymied the Caps in this same round last year, and injured himself prior to Game 1 of Pittsburgh's first-round series: Sullivan says the Penguins are "hopeful" Carl Hagelin will return some time during this series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Japers' Rink.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC