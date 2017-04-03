The Montreal Canadiens clinch the Atlantic Division title
With a win over the Florida Panthers , the Montreal Canadiens have officially clinched the Atlantic Division title. As it stands they have 101 points, and that coupled with an Ottawa Senators shootout loss in Detroit was enough to lock up first place.
