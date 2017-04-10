Steven McDonald's son fires up Ranger...

Steven McDonald's son fires up Rangers as Zuccarello honored

Read more: New York Post

Amid many tears, on the ice and in the stands, Rangers winger Mats Zuccarello was given the Steven McDonald Extra Effort Award for the second straight year and the third time in the past four years before his team's regular-season finale, a 3-2 win over the Penguins on Sunday night at the Garden. The award is voted on by the fans and was named after the beloved former NYPD detective, who died in January.

