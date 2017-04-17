Stanley Cup Playoffs Preview: Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers
Lundqvist opened the playoffs by shutting out the Canadiens on Wednesday , stopping all 31 shots he faced. There were loose pucks there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC