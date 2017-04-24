Skilled Depth Reigned Supreme in Rangers' Victory Over Habs
The sports world loves the concept of "turning points" when it comes to analyzing the playoffs. Two teams close in merit battle it out, and a few select moments get singled out as ones that defined why one team won and the other lost.
