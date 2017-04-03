Sabres' Okposo in hospital having tes...

Sabres' Okposo in hospital having tests to determine illness

12 hrs ago

In this Dec. 1, 2016, file photo, Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo is tripped up New York Rangers forward Derek Stepan during an NHL hockey game in Buffalo, N.Y. Okposo has spent the past three days in a Buffalo hospital undergoing a battery of tests to determine an undisclosed illness that has sidelined him for more than a week. A person with direct knowledge of Okposo's status confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday, April 5, that the player is in the neuro surgical intensive care unit at Buffalo General Hospital.

