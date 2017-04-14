Rick Nash takes spear in groin by Canadiens defenseman in stride
Because the Rangers won and because he wasn't hurt, it was easier for Rick Nash to laugh about being speared in the groin by Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov near the end of the 2-0 Game 1 victory in their first-round playoff series on Wednesday night at Bell Centre. "It's never fun taking one of those," Nash said after Thursday's practice, as his team prepared for Game 2 on Friday night.
