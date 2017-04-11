Rangers veteran defenseman scratched for Game 1
The first big lineup decision of the postseason was made by Rangers coach Alain Vigneault, as defenseman Kevin Klein is set to be a healthy scratch for Game 1 of the first-round series against the Canadiens at Bell Centre on Wednesday night. Klein had missed almost a full month with a back ailment, returning to the lineup March 26 and playing six of the final seven games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC