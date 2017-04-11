Rangers veteran defenseman scratched ...

Rangers veteran defenseman scratched for Game 1

17 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

The first big lineup decision of the postseason was made by Rangers coach Alain Vigneault, as defenseman Kevin Klein is set to be a healthy scratch for Game 1 of the first-round series against the Canadiens at Bell Centre on Wednesday night. Klein had missed almost a full month with a back ailment, returning to the lineup March 26 and playing six of the final seven games.

