Rangers to sit McDonagh, Nash, Zuccar...

Rangers to sit McDonagh, Nash, Zuccarello and Fast against Caps

The Rangers have little to play for down the stretch - they've clinched the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, and know they're playing Montreal in Round 1 - so head coach Alain Vigneault has decided to rest some veterans. "They've all been playing through certain bumps and bruises," Vigneault explained, per the club website .

Chicago, IL

