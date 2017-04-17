Rangers Insider: Why it seems Buchnevich might play in Game 4

Following a Game 3 in which the Rangers struggled to generate scoring chances, will Alain Vigneault turn to rookie Pavel Buchnevich to spark the offense? The 21-year-old rotated in on a line with Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad during Monday's practice at the Garden and also took reps on the top power-play unit, an indication Buchnevich might play in his first playoff game Tuesday in Game 4 with the Rangers trailing Montreal 2-1 in the first round. "Some of our problems have come a lot under our puck management," the coach said when asked about Buchnevich and the offense.

