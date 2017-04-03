Rangers end regular season with 3-2 v...

Rangers end regular season with 3-2 victory over Penguins

41 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Jimmy Vesey scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in the regular-season finale for both teams Sunday night. Ryan McDonagh had a goal and an assist, Derek Stepan had a goal and Mika Zibanejad added two assists for the Rangers, who will match up against the Atlantic Division champion Montreal Canadiens in the postseason.

