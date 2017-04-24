Rangers can't play nice against old friend Derick Brassard
Alain Vigneault on Tuesday made his declaration as it relates to Ranger-turned-Senator Derick Brassard two days before Game 1: Everyone has officially entered the No Friends Zone. "Definitely gonna tell all of my players that Brass for the next two weeks is not their friend anymore," Vigneault said.
