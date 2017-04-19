Rangers can thank star player for ending their MSG slump

No longer is this opening-round series about the dread and angst of the Rangers in the playoffs at the Garden. For that narrative - which obscured the good things the Blueshirts had done to earn an opening split in Montreal, and had taken on a life of its own after the Blueshirts' lifeless performance in their 3-1 Game 3 defeat on Sunday - was blasted to smithereens with Tuesday's guts-and-glory 2-1 victory that squared this best-of-seven at two apiece.

