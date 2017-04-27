Rangers better step up intensity leve...

Rangers better step up intensity level, or they're in trouble

14 hrs ago

There was a truck positioned in the arena as a promotional vehicle, and row upon row of empty seats in the upper bowl plus a fair number of prime unoccupied locations in the lower stands, as well. Who knew the playoffs were in Brooklyn this year? Actually, more to the point, who knew the Rangers would come out with such a pedestrian effort in what became a 2-1 defeat to the Senators in the opener of the second round? Maybe it was just the natural letdown that comes when a compelling series ends and a new one begins.

