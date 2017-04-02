Rangers are seeing the other side of Michael Grabner
There was a reason Michael Grabner was available this summer for the Rangers to sign him to a relatively modest, two-year, $3.3 million deal. His previous season with the Maple Leafs looked a lot like the current stretch he is going through - one goal in his past 19 games heading into the Rangers' Garden match against the Flyers on Sunday night.
