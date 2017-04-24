Pageau scores four goals, including d...

Pageau scores four goals, including double OT winner as Sens go up 2-0

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored four goals, including the double overtime winner, as the Ottawa Senators beat the New York Rangers 6-5 on Saturday to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal. Pageau scored less than three minutes into the second overtime after potting two goals in the final three-plus minutes of regulation to tie it.

