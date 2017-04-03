Ottawa Senators Clinch First Round Home Ice, Defeat New York Rangers 3-1
Only two games left! It was fan appreciation night in the regular season's final game at the CTC, and the Ottawa Senators showed their appreciation by coming up big to clinch home ice in round one of the playoffs, by defeating the New York Rangers 3-1. Now the watch is on for their first round opponent, which Ross went through this morning .
