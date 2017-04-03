Ottawa Senators Clinch First Round Ho...

Ottawa Senators Clinch First Round Home Ice, Defeat New York Rangers 3-1

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Silver Seven

Only two games left! It was fan appreciation night in the regular season's final game at the CTC, and the Ottawa Senators showed their appreciation by coming up big to clinch home ice in round one of the playoffs, by defeating the New York Rangers 3-1. Now the watch is on for their first round opponent, which Ross went through this morning .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silver Seven.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar 26 ManPhartx 3
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
News Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15) Feb '15 the post 1
New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14) Dec '14 nyrhockeychic 1
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,454 • Total comments across all topics: 280,167,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC