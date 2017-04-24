NHL playoffs: Senators shut down Rang...

NHL playoffs: Senators shut down Rangers, Penguins edge Capitals in Game 1

Read more: CBS Sports

It was the Pittsburgh Penguins who came out of Game 1 victorious against the Washington Capitals , winning 3-2, and they did it with a combination of the deadly offense that got them to the second round and another dose of top-notch Marc-Andre Fleury action in the net. The Ottawa Senators refused to be overlooked on Thursday as well, churning out highlight after highlight in a blow-for-blow battle with the New York Rangers and, ultimately, hanging on for a 2-1 Game 1 decision.

Chicago, IL

