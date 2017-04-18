NHL Playoff Capsules
Rick Nash and Jesper Fast scored, Henrik Lundqvist made 23 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Tuesday night to even their first-round playoff series at two games apiece. New York's win also ended a six-game losing streak at home in the playoffs going back to the 2015 Eastern Conference Final.
