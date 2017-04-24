New York Rangers: Schedule, three keys to a series win vs. Ottawa

By no means will the Rangers' Eastern Conference seven-game series against Ottawa be a piece of cake, but let's face it ... it sure does beat playing Pittsburgh or Washington now. With that said, it's game time and the Rangers open the Conference semifinals Thursday night in Ottawa beginning at 7. One of the story lines involves Senators' center Derick Brassard and Rangers center Mika Zibanejad, who, of course, were traded for each other before the season began.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.