New York Rangers' Power Play, Penalty Kill Have to be at Their Best
With the New York Rangers set to play Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday, they need to focus on making their special teams as strong as possible if they want to make a run in the playoffs. The Rangers have had their ups and downs on both the power play and penalty kill, but despite this, both percentages in both categories are up this season.
