New York Rangers fans not happy at Ti...

New York Rangers fans not happy at Tilted Kilt after series-opening loss

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SILive.com

The management of the new Tilted Kilt sports bar in Charleston was proud of the fact before Thursday night that the New York Rangers had a 3-0 playoff record since the establishment opened a little over a week ago. Unfortunately for a packed house, that streak came to an end Thursday night as the Blueshirts surrendered a goal with four minutes remaining and dropped a 2-1 decision at Ottawa to the Senators in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SILive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New York Rangers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Feb '17 Phartious 4
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb '17 8thPharts 2
News New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15) Jan '17 SherrifPharts 4
News Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14) Mar '15 stewart scott 3
News Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15) Feb '15 the post 1
New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14) Dec '14 nyrhockeychic 1
See all New York Rangers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New York Rangers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,854 • Total comments across all topics: 280,636,951

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC