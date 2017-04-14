NBC Sports Group presents 12 NHL Stan...

NBC Sports Group presents 12 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Games This Weekend

NBC Sports Group will present 12 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff games this weekend - four games during each of the next three days - including all 16 playoff teams in action across the networks of NBCUniversal, and the first three matchups of the postseason on NBC. Tonight's game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on usa network with Game 2 between the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers, and continues on NHL NETWORK at 7 p.m. ET with Game 2 of the Columbus Blue Jackets- Pittsburgh Penguins series.

