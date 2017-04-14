NBC Sports Group presents 12 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Games This Weekend

NBC Sports Group will present 12 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff games this weekend - four games during each of the next three days - including all 16 playoff teams in action across the networks of NBCUniversal, and the first three matchups of the postseason on NBC. Tonight's game coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on usa network with Game 2 between the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers, and continues on NHL NETWORK at 7 p.m. ET with Game 2 of the Columbus Blue Jackets- Pittsburgh Penguins series.

