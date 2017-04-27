Larry BrooksWhy one star is enough for Rangers to oust the Senators 0:0

It was 13 years and three months ago in the suburban Kanata arena, where the Rangers will open their second-round series against the Senators on Thursday night, that the value of having marquee names for marquee names' sake was exposed as fool's gold. On the game-day morning of Jan. 29, 2004, Jaromir Jagr ambled up to the podium for a press conference to begin his first full day as a Ranger after being acquired a day earlier from Washington.

