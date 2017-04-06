Ignore the stats, Alex Ovechkin is surging straight into the Stanley Cup Playoffs
Upon beating a longtime goaltending nemesis, Alex Ovechkin skipped forward from his signature spot on the ice, dropped to one knee, then pumped his fist before roaring. This is the image of Ovechkin so often freeze-framed, a screaming hulk of a man in the middle of his vintage goal-scoring celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
New York Rangers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar 26
|ManPhartx
|3
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Feb '17
|Phartious
|4
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|New York Rangers at Boston Bruins Preview (Mar '15)
|Jan '17
|SherrifPharts
|4
|Take our comprehensive Edmonton Oilers survey (Apr '14)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|3
|Henrik Lundqvist Out 4-6 Weeks: Rangers Trade o... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|the post
|1
|New York Rangers Face Critical Two-Week Stretch (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|nyrhockeychic
|1
Find what you want!
Search New York Rangers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC